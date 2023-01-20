EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of January 23 – January 27, 2023.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
Cummings Valley Left-Turn Lane Project – The Cummings Valley Left-Turn Lane Project is nearing completion on State Route 202. Weather permitting, crews will continue to pave next week and install guardrail. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. One-way traffic control with K-rail will remain in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
State Route 58 Sweeping – On State Route 58 between Bealeville Road and the junction of State Route 202, maintenance crews will be sweeping the highway Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in each direction during this operation.
W. Ward Avenue Closure – In the city of Ridgecrest, W. Ward Avenue will be closed at State Route 178 (North China Lake Boulevard). Vehicles will not be able to turn onto State Route 178 from the intersection during work hours, which are scheduled for 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Ridgecrest Shoulder Closure – In the city of Ridgecrest, the northbound shoulder of State Route 178 (North China Lake Boulevard) will be closed between Howell Avenue and Drummond Avenue for maintenance work Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Inyo County
Bishop Utility Pole Replacement – On State Route 168 W, between Iris Street and Fowler Street, crews will be replacing utility poles Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. Eastbound traffic will be moved to the center lane during work hours.
Independence Shoulder Closure – On U.S. Highway 395 in the town of Independence, the northbound and southbound shoulders will be closed between Mazourka Canyon Road and East Pavilion Street for maintenance work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.