The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
18-year old Armando Rivera was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Robbery.
18-year old Antone James was arrested on Aug. 29th on Suspicion of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory after the Fact and Arson causing Great Bodily Injury.
34-year old Shahab Chianian was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Carrying Concealed Firearm in Vehicle.
38-year old Benjamin Pardus was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Battery, Attempted Robbery and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only; he was arrested again in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Grand Theft and Violation Parole: Felony.
30-year old Mechell Nicole Jones was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
18-year old Eric H. Harris was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possess 28.5 Grams or less of Marijuana (not concentrated) and Carrying Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
18-year old Jaysean Davenport was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Murder, Accessory after the Fact and Arson causing Great Bodily Injury; he was also arrested on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
35-year old Jerome Williams was arrested on Sept. 8th on Suspicion of Attempted Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder; he was arrested again on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, Attempted Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder, Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Violation of Probation.
30-year old Eric Dominguez was arrested on Sept. 26th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.