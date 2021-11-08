The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
60-year old Anthony Benson was arrested on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
30-year old Alisha Darragh was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
22-year old Davon E. Fenix was arrested on Oct. 7th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
25-year old Alex W. Horton was arrested on Oct. 9th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Child Endangerment and Exhibit Firearm.
49-year old Clyde Guiher was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
43-year old David San Miguel Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Arman Gevorgyan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
24-year old Gus Alviso was arrested in Los Angeles County (Industry Sheriff) on Oct. 17th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
37-year old Eric Colato was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Hollywood Sheriff) on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
35-year old Robert Jesus Rodarte was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pomona Police) on Oct. 20th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
44-year old Shelitria Wanique Dill was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, False Personation, Maximum Speed: Greater than 100 MPH and Give False Information to Peace Officer.
37-year old Manuel Valenzuela was arrested on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
