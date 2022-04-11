DECEDENT’S NAME:   Adolfo Jimenez Vega

CASE #: C01275-22      

CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City

AGE:  41 years old

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide

DATE OF INCIDENT: April 6, 2022

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1911 hours

LOCATION: 21300 Block Bancroft Court, California City

DATE OF DEATH: April 6, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 1929 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department

DETAILS: Adolfo Jimenez Vega was shot by another at the above-mentioned location. He was confirmed deceased at the scene. A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department       

PHONE: (760) 373-8606

