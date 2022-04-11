DECEDENT’S NAME: Adolfo Jimenez Vega
CASE #: C01275-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City
AGE: 41 years old
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: April 6, 2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1911 hours
LOCATION: 21300 Block Bancroft Court, California City
DATE OF DEATH: April 6, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 1929 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California City Police Department
DETAILS: Adolfo Jimenez Vega was shot by another at the above-mentioned location. He was confirmed deceased at the scene. A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California City Police Department
PHONE: (760) 373-8606
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.