The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of San Lucas Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21300 block of Shirley Drive.
2nd - Burglary; 1st Degree, 22400 block of Vaquero Drive
4th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 19400 block of Moon Drive.
5th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 21600 block of Jane Court
9th – Malicious Mischief to Vehicle, 19900 block of Brite Valley Drive.
10th - Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, 20000 block of Valley Blvd
12th – Cruelty to Animal, 22400 block of Loumas Lane
13th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21100 block of Golden Hills Blvd
20th - Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 19800 block of Ottawa Street.
24th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21100 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.