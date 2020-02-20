CALIFORNIA CITY – Several hundred homes in California City could benefit from pilot programs offered though Self-Help Enterprises. The organization is launching two projects in the area over the next couple of years, a kickoff meeting for the first project is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Arts and Community Center, 10400 Heather Ave., in Central Park.
“The point is to convert 224 homes that are currently using propane, or still burning wood, and help them to convert to natural gas,” said Abigail Solis, sustainable energy solutions manager for community development at Self-Help Enterprises. “It’s the physical connection to the pipeline and also replace the old propane appliances with new natural gas supply. This will all happen at no charge to the homeowner.”
The California Public Utilities Commission recently approved 12 projects within the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County areas. Information on the programs was presented during the Feb. 11 California City Council meeting.
“SoCal Gas is the utility company that is administrating this project,” said Solis. “They will oversee the project and they will also hire the implementers that will be coming out to do the work. Self-Help Enterprises, were involved because we are going to be assisting residents with the application process. For anyone who is interested in participating in this project, they must complete an application for the program and we will help them with that. We will also make sure that they have all of the resources that they need and that they take full opportunity and all the benefits that this program includes. Obviously there are some benefits going from propane to natural gas; One, it’s a lot more affordable for that for residents, and it’s reliable, it’s clean and much more renewable and cleaner than the propane fuel that’s currently being used. It has health and comfort safety and safety benefits for each of the family.”
Residents eligible for the first program have already been contacted by Self-Help in person, via mail or had a door hanger left regarding the kickoff meeting. The organization also plans to hire local contractors to help with the work.
“Our residents who convert from propane to natural gas are going to get to participate for free,” said Solis. “There’s also going to be a total of $160 credit that will be given to them for the first three years, it’ll be applied to their bill.”
The first phase of the program is the outreach and education programs through local meetings from February through April.
“Then there is the application phase where we will be helping people to actually fill out their complete their application, either in their homes, or maybe a community center,” said Solis. “We’re going to give people many opportunities to complete the application if they’re interested. Then from there, they will move on to the home assessment phase. Everyone will be assessed to see if they qualify. If they do, they’ll move on to the installation phase, and then there’ll be a final inspection and a post participation survey.
“We hope that all of the home assessments will be done from March to June with construction of the pipeline being done from July to August, and then finally actually converting the homes from August to October. I just want to make it clear for residents that it is not until the home assessment is complete, and the project implementer will determine whether or not a home actually qualifies after that home is assessed. If they are able to participate, and hopefully most are, the appliances that are included are: a storage water heater, a natural gas dryer, a natural gas range, and depending on the way that heater is set up, it could be a natural gas wall furnace, or a forced air unit. These are the four types of appliances that are included in the conversion.”
The homes that were selected for participation are in an area that already has natural gas lines nearby, according to Solis.
“So because of that, it is much more affordable for SoCal Gas to go in and run the gas line from the street to the home,” she said. “I do want to note that there were two pilot projects approved for California City. One is, natural gas, one that I am her talking about today. The second is a program from Southern California Edison, and that is to help the homes outside of this project area to go all electric. Essentially they will do the same thing, provide all new electric appliances for the homes for up to 100 homes, outside of this project area. They are planning to start their pilots, towards the end of the year, once we wrap up this one. So just FYI just wanted to let you know for those who need this and if you don’t live in this project area, there is an opportunity to participate in the electric projects later on, at the end of the year. “
Rob Duchow, SoCalGas public affairs manager for Kern County and Antelope Valley, said 227 homes were initially identified as potentially eligible for the program.
“On January, 27, myself and five of my colleagues not went all 227 of these addresses,” he said. “We found some addresses where there’s no buildings. We found some addresses that have all electric appliances and so they’re not eligible because you need either propane or wood heat to be eligible. We found some that already have natural gas, so right now we’re at about 175 homes. Virtually most, if not all of them, already have natural gas the street in front of their home. So we’ll be installing little if any new pipelines in the streets. We will be connecting houses to that pipeline that’s already in the street.”
When the pilot project was first being looked at some 1,100 homes were being considered for the program. Because it’s a pilot project, CPUC asked SoCalGas and Self-help to scale the program back.
“We’re trying to demonstrate to the CPUC that this is effective, and that will, there’ll be more phases after this pilot,” said Duchow.
While the kickoff meeting is primarily to help those residents already identified as potentially eligible, other interested people may attend to get additional information about this and future projects.
