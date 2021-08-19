A message to our extraordinary military community:
These last few days have been a challenging time for our country and for the world. The disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan has been incredibly devastating to watch, and no one understands this better than our servicemembers and military families. Our community has a rich and storied history of service. Many of you have loved ones who fought in Afghanistan. Some of you are Gold Star families. Others of you served honorably in the Middle East and have witnessed the Taliban’s atrocities firsthand.
Regardless of rank, duty status, or branch, your contributions to protecting America and our national interests – both at home and abroad – have been nothing short of admirable and commendable. Know that each of you has the full support of a grateful nation.
This is why I felt that it was immensely important to take a moment to properly thank you for all that you have done for our country. You have given up your time and energy to be away from friends and loved ones. You have volunteered to go into the unknown, too often facing uncertain times and dangerous environments. And too many of you have endured the loss of your family members who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to not only protect our freedoms here at home, but defend our ideals and values across the globe.
The fall of Afghanistan is a terrible tragedy, but please know that your sacrifices have not been and will not be forgotten. I believe that moments like this remind us just how invaluable our servicemembers and their families truly are. And why you deserve that Congress work toward identifying the flawed decision-making that took place over the past several weeks that led us to where we are today.
My first priority right now is to make sure the administration has a plan and continues to execute on that plan to bring home every American citizen who is still in Afghanistan. The administration must also develop a plan to protect our Afghan allies and partners, many who have fought alongside our own troops.
Once we can confirm the safety of our citizens, my next objective is to ensure we have accountability for the grave mistakes that have been made by this administration and the leadership at the Department of Defense which have created one of the biggest foreign policy failures in decades.
I will work to make sure we have complete transparency on the following questions:
Why was there such a massive intelligence gap from July 8th, when President Biden publicly expressed confidence in the Afghan military, to the current chaos we are watching unfold?
Why was there no plan to ensure the safety of our American citizens in Afghanistan before executing the withdrawal we have witnessed?
What is the long-term plan to ensure Afghanistan does not go back to being a terrorist safe haven, and how will this administration work to prevent terrorist attacks from happening on our own soil?
Each of our veterans, especially those who deployed to Afghanistan, have endured tremendous sacrifices and they undoubtedly helped bring stability to a volatile region. It is difficult to imagine the emotions many of our veterans are going through right now. For those who understandably need some extra support during this time, please don’t hesitate to ask for it. Here is the number for the VA’s crisis line: 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).
The current turn of events in Afghanistan does not fall on your shoulders. You did everything your country asked of you and you should be proud that you helped take the fight to the enemy and prevented major terrorist attacks from happening on our soil. Know that you have an ally in Congress who is committed to identifying the intelligence and leadership failures that led to where we are today, and that I will fight to get the answers each of you deserves.
May God bless you and the United States of America
