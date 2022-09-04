There are many wonderful things in the high desert area; sights to see, ghost towns, abandon mines and exquisite rock formations; but what people don’t see are the many minerals found out in the area. This story is about one of many minerals found in the high desert: colemanite. The following information is according to Wikipedia, Mineralogical Magazine, the Manual of Mineralogy, Colemanite Mineral Data and Simon & Schuster’s Guide to Rocks and Minerals.
COLEMANITE - is a borate mineral found in the evaporate deposits of alkaline lacustrine environments and in a secondary mineral that forms by alteration of borax and ulexite. Colemanite with first described in 1884 for an occurrence near Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California and was named after William Tell Coleman, who owned the Harmony Borax Works mine where it was first found; at the time it was found, Coleman alternatively proposed the name “smithite” instead of colemanite after his business Francis Marion Smith (more in a later story).
Colemanite is an important ore of boron (which is another mineral) and was the most important boron ore until the discovery of kernite in 1926; the mineral itself has many industrial uses including the manufacturing of heat resistant glass.
