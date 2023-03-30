Freeborn-Andrew-Flag-Hat

ANDREW FREEBORN

Cache Creek Trail Rescue
DATE: MARCH 29, 2023
TIME: 18:41

INCIDENT NUMBER

2314193

INCIDENT TYPE

OFFROAD RESCUE
 
LOCATION: CACHE CREEK TRAIL AND MELSETTER LOOP
CLOSEST COMMUNITY: MOJAVE
CAUSE: UNDETERMINED
 

INCIDENT NARRATIVE

MOJAVE, Calif., Wednesday evening Kern County firefighters responded to an offroad rescue involving a crashed dirt bike. The rider involved in the accident needed medical attention but was located in a remote area difficult to access. Firefighters worked with KCSO Deputies, KCSO Search and Rescue, and Hall Ambulance personnel to locate the rider. KCFD Helicopter 407 was also requested to assist with locating the rider but due to severe weather conditions returned to base before locating the rider. Personnel on the ground made use of offroad vehicles and were able to reach the rider. With the rider located and a break in severe weather conditions, H407 was launched again and performed a hoist rescue of the patient. The patient was then transferred to an awaiting ground ambulance and transported to a local area hospital. It was noted by the Incident Commander on scene the ability to locate, access, and provide patient care was a direct result of multiple agencies working effectively together. 

 

INJURIES/FATALITIES

INJURIES: 1
FATALITIES: 0

PROPERTY LOST/SAVED

ESTIMATED VALUE LOSS: $0
ESTIMATED VALUE SAVED: $0

KCFD EQUIPMENT ASSIGNED

ENGINES: 14
PATROLS: 14
TRUCKS: NONE
SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT: B1, H407

TOTAL PERSONNEL

8

ASSISTING AGENCIES

KCSO, KCSO SEARCH & RESCUE, HALL AMBULANCE

ON CALL FIRE INFORMATION OFFICER

PHONE: 1-661-330-0133

