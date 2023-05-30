EAST KERN COUNTY - Several high schools around Eastern Kern County held or will hold their academic/athletic awards ceremonies and graduations and we want you to be a part of the festivities; the following is a list of high school awards ceremonies and high school graduations.
BORON - Boron Jr. Sr. High School held their academic/athletic awards ceremony on the evening of May 25th inside the multipurpose room at the school beginning at 7pm. West Boron Elementary School promoted their 6th grade Class of 2023 on June 1st at 1:30pm inside the multipurpose room, the 8th grade Class of 2023 will be promoted on June 2nd at 4:30pm and the high school Class of 2023 will graduate on June 2nd at 6:30pm inside the gym.
CALIF. CITY - We covered the Ravens academic/athletic awards ceremony last week; the Calif. City High School Ravens Class of 2023 will graduate on June 3rd on the football field beginning at 9am.
DESERT - Desert Jr. Sr. High School held their academic/athletic awards ceremony at Club Muroc on the evening of May 23rd beginning around 6pm, Desert High School Class of 2023 graduation held on June 1st from 5-7pm at the M.P.A.C.
ROSAMOND - Rosamond High School held their academic/athletic awards ceremony on the afternoon of May 17th beginning at around 3pm, graduation for the Class of 2023 was held on June 1st beginning at 7pm on the Roadrunner football field.
TEHACHAPI - Tehachapi High School annual academic/athletic awards night was held on May 31st beginning at 6pm; their Spring Concert was held on May 25th beginning at 6pm. Tehachapi High School will graduate their senior Class of 2023 on the evening of June 8th beginning at 6pm at the Coy Burnett Stadium on Anita Dr. in Tehachapi and Monroe Continuation HS graduation will be held on June 6th beginning at 5pm inside the Tehachapi High School gym.
