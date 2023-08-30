CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City council approved a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with the CCPFA (Calif. City Professional Firefighters Association) during their Aug. 22nd meeting which helps raise firefighters pay starting from Jan. 2022 and expiring in July 2025. The MOU agreement was approved by a 4-0 roll call vote.
Just like the Calif. City Police Officers Association (CCPOA) which was approved in July, this new agreement intends to increase firefighter pay by 5 percent going back to 2022 and a 5 percent cost of living increase beginning in Jan. 2024; Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said that this isn’t too much to ask for firefighters who put their lives on the line every day.
According to the new agreement, the pay increase also extends the current 2 percent increase to 30 years of service for shift personnel while their medical benefits stay the same; most of the new agreement will stay as it was before the new agreement was made.
When Calif. City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff called for any public comments, Calif. City resident Jeanie O’Laughlin stated that she was concerned how the salaries compare to other departments without studying comparisons. “Do you know what that’s going to cost us? I just want to ask you to ask the city finance manager Kenny Cooper to provide some numbers to go with this.” Acting City Manager Inge Elmes said that she will offer to have Cooper come up with an estimate of cost and the monetary impact on the city for the council to review.
The Calif. City Firefighters Association approved the agreement this past May however, the council didn't vote on it until Aug.; stay tuned for updates on this story.
