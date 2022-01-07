The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 9 calls for service.
2nd - Vehicle Theft, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
6th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 22400 block of Milky.
7th - Vandalism: Deface Property, 22700 block of Tehachapi/Woodford Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21100 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
11th – Missing Person, 21700 block of Ripple Lane.
21st - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 22700 block of Tehachapi/Woodford Road.
27th - Vandalism: Deface Property, 20700 block of Santa Lucia Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
29th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21200 block of Madre Street
