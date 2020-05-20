Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its plan to provide $16 billion – appropriated through funds provided by Congress in the CARES Act – in direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to help agricultural producers impacted by COVID-19.
As part of this announcement, USDA is doubling the payment limitation to $250,000 for agricultural producers and allowing certain agricultural producing business entities to receive up to $750,000. This decision follows a conversation that Congressman Kevin McCarthy had with President Trump where he requested that payment limits be removed or increased.
Congressman McCarthy issued the following statement:
“California’s 23rd congressional district is home to generations of farming families and agricultural producers that feed our country. They, like many American businesses, have been hit extremely hard by the economic fallout from COVID-19. Though these increased payments are a step in the right direction, this is by no means enough, especially as many agricultural producers will potentially experience millions of dollars in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. California is the fifth largest agriculture producer in the world, and under the current circumstances, the need to have a secure food supply is more evident than ever.
“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Perdue for recognizing the important role our farming community plays not only in our economy, but in keeping our citizens healthy and well-nourished. The CFAP direct payments will provide some help to our farmers across the country, and I will continue to work with the Administration and my colleagues in Congress to provide our farmers, ranchers, and dairy producers with more support during these difficult times as discussions on potential future relief measures continue.”
