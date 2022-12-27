-
60°
Partly Cloudy
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Increasing clouds with showers arriving this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 8:57 am
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Around Kern County Episode 50
- Chairman Zack Scrivner shares a recap of the Kern County Board of Supervisors for 2022
- Kern County Residents Can Recycle their Christmas Trees at Various Locations for Free December 26, 2022 – January 9, 2023
- McCarthy Announces Milestone Toward New Lake Isabella Visitor Center
- NOTICE OF RECOUNT IN KERN COUNTY CALIFORNIA SENATE DISTRICT #16
- The Story behind Christmas and the Holiday Season
- Kern seeks volunteers to serve on Grand Jury
- Merry Christmas - 2022 Year In Review
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- CDCR plans to end California City prison contract in March 2024
- Rosamond area Arrests for Nov.
- NOTICE OF RECOUNT IN KERN COUNTY CALIFORNIA SENATE DISTRICT #16
- California City area Arrests for Nov.
- The Story behind Christmas and the Holiday Season
- Chairman Zack Scrivner shares a recap of the Kern County Board of Supervisors for 2022
- Kern County Sheriff Investigates Shooting in Boron
- "A RADICAL HIGH COURT RULING ON LEGISLATURES COULD BACKFIRE”
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Nov.
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.