MOJAVE – The Mojave Unified School District held their special and regular meeting on Jan. 11th; the special meeting began at 4:35pm, closed session of the regular meeting began at 6pm and the open session began at 7pm.
The Special meeting was call to order then after roll call and agenda approval; the meeting got underway.
Under Education/General - the board approved the 2022 School Accountability Report Card for Calif. City Middle and Calif. City High Schools, Hacienda Elementary, Robert Pl. Ulrich and Mojave Elementary Schools, Mojave Jr. Sr. High School and Calif. City High School.; the board approved the 2022-2024 Legal Services Agreement between Atkinson, Andelson, loya, Rudd & Romon and the Mojave Unified School District; with no other business, the special meeting was adjourned
The regular meeting took place at approximately 7pm with closed session beginning at 6pm. After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and agenda approval, the meeting went as follows.
Under Closed Session – the board had a conference with legal counsel concerning existing litigation in reference to Case # BCV-19-101113; a conference with legal counsel concerning anticipated litigation and significant exposure to litigation pursuant to potential cases; student matters such as student expulsions, expulsion panel recommendations and previously expelled students; conference with labor negotiator and public employee discipline/dismissal/release.
Under Open Session – the board reported on the closed session; presented a plaque to outgoing board member George “Ted” Hodgkinson and heard a presentation from the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports and Social Emotional Learning Team.
Under Board Items – announcements, information and items that have come to the attention of board member was heard at this time which included items from Dr. Adams, Mr. Hogan, Mr. Parker, Mr. Walpole, Mr. Oceguera (Mojave Jr. Sr. High School), Mr. Villalta (Calif. City High School) and Mr. Tate.
Under Staff Reports – Superintendent Dr. Katherine Aguirre and Assistant Superintendent Mr. Keith Gainey gave their reports concerning Red Rock and the Community Center Building; Assistant Superintendent Mr. Dan Sexton gave his report and Assistant Superintendent Mrs. Margaret Bell of Human Resources gave her report.
Under Education/General - no items were presented at this time.
Under Consent Agenda – the board approved Warrant Register Number B35-fund 01 and fund 13, B36-fund 01 and fund 13, B37-fund 01, B38-fund 01, fund 11 and fund 13 and B39-fund 01 and fund 13; approved payroll for Dec. 2022, approved the regular meeting minutes from Dec. 15th; accepted donations to Hacienda Elementary School from PTO in the amount of $4,988.86, INQ LLC in the amount of $500 and Friends Tires in the amount of $150; approved the revised Secretary II –Elementary Job Description and Secondary Job Description and approved Personnel Actions Report for Jan. 11th.
Under Reserved – items removed from Consent Agenda were considered at this time in number-listed sequence.
Under Future Board Meeting Items – the board was able to request the Superintendent to calendar an item for consideration at a future meeting if there was support from at least one other member.
After all agenda items were addressed, the board adjourned for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.