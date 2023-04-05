McCarthy Celebrates Culmination of Isabella Lake Dam Safety Modification Project

“Years ago, I made a commitment to my constituents that we would see the Lake Isabella Dam Safety Project through to completion. Finally, more than a decade later, the day has arrived.
“Today’s ceremony is the culmination of the relentless work of countless individuals who have dedicated years to see this project through. Finally, all the reviews, studies, environmental work, and major construction are complete, and our community will undoubtedly reap the benefits.
“This is a win for Lake Isabella and Kernville, because we can refill the lake at a higher level for recreational purposes, and a win for Bakersfield and communities downstream of the dam due to improved flood safety. Now I look forward to seeing a new Visitor Center at Lake Isabella finished next!”
