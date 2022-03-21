NEWS RELEASE
Kern County Library Presents Merle Haggard: The Inside Stories
An Author Talk Event With Excerpt Readings, Never-Before-Seen Video Footage,
and a LIVE Performance of a Song or Two!
and a LIVE Performance of a Song or Two!
Join us on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 4pm in the Beale Memorial Library's Local History Room for a special author talk event celebrating Merle Haggard's birthday! Two Local Authors will share personal and professional stories of Merle at home and on the road, share a few videos, and sing a couple songs that reflect Merle's love of land and life in Kern County, California.
Guests include Ray McDonald, author of Merle Haggard Was a Friend, and Phil Neighbors, author of Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens, & Me. In both titles, McDonald and Neighbors explore their time spent with Merle Haggard, giving us insight to one of the region's greatest country-music legends.
About Merle Haggard Was a Friend
In memoir and tribute to lifelong friend and country music icon, Merle Haggard Was a Friend, Ray McDonald shares 52 original stories about the country music legend, who was his friend of more than 50 years. McDonald brings a fresh perspective on Haggard's philosophy on people, life, and music, and helps readers better understand his impact on musicians and music fans around the world. With more than 100 never-before-released photos, McDonald brings readers on a journey behind the scenes with uncommonly personal and true stories about The Poet of the Common Man. The book details a myriad of interactions with other acclaimed musicians including Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, George Jones, Gene Autry, and Willie Nelson. As noted by Jimmie Tramel, Scene Writer with Tulsa World, "McDonald has insight into this and other Haggard-related topics that few other people have because he was blessed with a backstage pass to Haggard's life."
Event attendees are invited to see the Haggard through the eyes of McDonald, an exceptional opportunity for attendees to enjoy their own LIVE backstage pass.
About the Author, Ray McDonald
Ray lived at Merle and Bonnie Owens' home his sophomore year of high school in Bakersfield, CA. His friends Bike and Buddy Owens convinced the Haggards to let Ray live with them. This journey started in 1964. Ray became a close friend and confidant of Merle's for 52 years. He even drove his personal tour bus in the last years of his career.
About Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens, & Me
Fuzzy Owen and Merle Haggard worked together for over 50 years, yet they never had a contract. Fuzzy was Merle's steel guitar player, recording engineer, producer, promoter, booking agent, accountant, bus driver, mechanic, and always, Merle's friend. Fuzzy, of course, did not write "Mama Tried" or sing "Silver Wings," but he was the man behind the music for one of the greatest country artists of all time. In this deeply intimate memoir of a long-lasting working relationship and friendship, Pastor Phil shares stories that no one but Fuzzy Owens could tell.
About the Author, Phil Neighbors
Phil Neighbors was born and reared in Oklahoma but has lived in Kern County for 40 years serving as one of the pastors at Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield. Through the years, Pastor Phil Neighbors has ministered to many of those that were leaders in the Bakersfield Sound, and it is through these relationships he met Fuzzy Owens: Merle's manager for over 40 years. Phil teamed up with Fuzzy to help him write his stories in this behind-the-scenes memoir of Fuzzy's time with Merle on the road and at home.
For more information, call 661-868-0701 or email info@kernlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.