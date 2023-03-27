Opening statements were to be made on Tuesday of this week as the long awaited trail for two boys reported missing in California City more than two years ago and presumed to be dead got underway.
The bodies of Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, have not been found since reported missing at Christmas time, 2020. Several searches in California City and Bakersfield area have yielded no results.
Trezell and Jacqueline West, foster parents, were indicted by a Kern County Grand Jury on second degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge as well as cruelty to a child among others. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The indictments were announced on March 1 by county District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and she noted at the time evidence presented during the investigation led to the conclusion the boys died three months prior to their being reported missing.
With a gag order in effect little else is known about the investigation. But last week the Kern County Department of Human Resources released a document that indicated law enforcement officers felt the boys died of abuse. However, no specifics were outlined in the announcement.
Judge Charles Brehmer called over 300 potential jurors to the court room before attorneys settled on a panel of 12 jurors and a handful of alternates. The trial is expected to last into May.
The jurors are expected to visit the California City home where they we reported missing as well as other sites in Bakersfield where the Wests had previously lived.
