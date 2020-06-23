ROSAMOND - Kern County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Rosamond man Monday, June 22, after receiving reports of a resident discharging a firearm inside and outside a residence in the 3400 block of Leopard Court.
As deputies and officers arrived, they heard the shots coming from the residence. Upon approaching, they located 38-year-old Benjamin Avalos in the driveway. As the officers identified themselves, Avalos fired three shots at them, according to a KCSO news release.
Officers took cover and continued to order Avalos to put down the firearm, which he eventually did. According to the KCSO news release, Avalos continued to be verbally aggressive with deputies, who were forced to use an electronic control device to subdue and arrest the suspect.
Deputies located a loaded handgun and ammunition in the driveway and located multiple spent shell casings inside and outside of the residence. Deputies also recovered three handguns and two rifles from the residence.
Avalos was booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple counts of attempt homicide on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and other firearms related charges. No deputies were injured in this incident.
