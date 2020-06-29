McCarthy Announces FAA Grant for Meadows Field Airport
 

June 29, 2020 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded an Airport Improvement Program Grant of $11.1 million to Meadows Field Airport (BFL) in Bakersfield, California. This grant consists of $7.5 million in discretionary funds, $2.6 million in formula funding, and $1 million in CARES Act funds, which covers the local match portion that is generally required to secure AIP grants, freeing up the airport to pursue additional priorities. McCarthy released the following statement:

Meadows Field Airport serves hundreds of thousands of passengers annually, and this grant will be critical to improving the facility through taxiway rehabilitation, electrical improvements, and drainage work. This grant will also extend the life of Taxiway A by 20 years and reduce future maintenance, allowing passengers to safely travel through BFL for decades to come.

“I am grateful to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Chao and Administrator Dickson of the Federal Aviation Administration for prioritizing these important repairs, and I appreciate Kern County Director of Airports Mark Witsoe for his leadership overseeing these improvements.”

Background:

  • This grant will rehabilitate Meadows Field’s main taxiway, Taxiway A, that connects the airport’s two runways to the William M. Thomas Terminal, fixed base operator services, private hangars, and aircraft parking aprons.
  • As part of the improvements, some taxiway connectors will be removed, the infield will be graded, taxiway lighting electrical will be upgraded, and the aprons will get minor repairs. This will improve airport efficiency and make the facilities more pilot friendly.

