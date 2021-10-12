The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
59-year old Victor M. Colato was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Robert L. Sanchez was arrested on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear; he was arrested again by Mojave CHP on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Possession of Controlled Substance and Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
24-year old Ricardo Ruben Ruiz was arrested on Sept. 6th on Suspicion of Grand Theft, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive While License Suspended, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Burglary: other.
47-year old Jorge Ruiz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury.
45-year old Gregory Acosta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
30-year old Shannell L. Lyles was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Drive w/out License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
34-year-old Andrew L. Duell was arrested in Ventura County (Simi Valley Police) on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
51-year-old Tandra L. Crawford was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Assault and Battery.
35-year-old John C. McKinney was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Pismo Beach Police) on Sept. 9th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
37-year old Shawn Louis Jenkins was arrested on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Threats of Violence and Interference w/Employees of Public Agency.
27-year-old Joseph Botello was arrested on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Vandalism.
32-year-old Shrie M. Rowland was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 19th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
21-year-old Jesus Julian Galvan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Sept. 23rd on Suspicion of Reckless Driving-Public Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.