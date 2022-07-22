The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Myra Colmenares was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on June 2nd on Suspicion of Display of False Evidence of Registration.
65-year old Michael Hite was arrested on June 3rd on Suspicion of Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.
40-year old Jennifer Greene was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on June 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
46-year old Gary Martin was arrested on June 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
49-year old Nice Davis was arrested on June 10th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
36-year old Anthony Laine was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Failure to Update Registration every 90 Days.
26-year old Zachary D. Dixon was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 12th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Reckless Driving – Public Street.
41-year old Jennifer A. Farnes was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
33-year old Steven Roy Werner was arrested on June 18th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
34-year old Jimmie Paul Combs was arrested on June 18th on Suspicion of Stalking w/Restraining Order, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Burglary.
24-year old Xayvon Dillon was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
22-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 20th on Suspicion of Grand Theft: Auto or Firearm, Receiving/Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200 and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
41-year old Jose M. Vargas was arrested on June 24th on Suspicion of Sexual Battery w/Restraint, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Exhibit Harmful Matter to Minor and Lewd Act upon a Child.
20-year old Davion Jackson was arrested on June 24th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc., Vandalism: Paint, Attempted Willful/Deliberate Premeditated Murder, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Reckless Driving: Public Street, Burglary, Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Possess Marijuana for Sale.
55-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on June 25th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
30-year old Daniel Evans and 25-year old Devine U. Smith were arrested in Riverside County (Riverside SD – Banning Smith Correctional Facility Sheriff) on June 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance; Smith was arrested on Unspecified Charges.
41-year old Steven B. Bullard Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles County (Baldwin Park CHP) on June 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
63-year old Melvin O. Gonzalez Benitez was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 26th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Seth R. Nelson was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 26th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Antianto Ubaldo was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
