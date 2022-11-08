Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day

The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial has been under construction

since June, 2022 at Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.

The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial will be dedicated in a meaningful

ceremony on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10:00am at Jastro Park,

2900 Truxtun Ave.

The Dedication Day program festivities are open to the public, and we

encourage all Kern County residents to attend as we honor our “Greatest

Generation.”

Our WWII Veterans will have VIP seating and special recognition at the

Dedication ceremony. We are still continuing our search for WWII Veterans,

and we are asking WWII Veterans who plan to attend, PLEASE RSVP to

Wendy Ward at 661-619-3070 so that we may include you in the event.

Salty’s BBQ will provide meals for purchase after the dedication.

Parking and shuttle service to & from the event will be available. For up to

date information please visit our website at

www.kerncountywwiimemorial.com.

