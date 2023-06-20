The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Grand Theft Auto Recovery: other Agency, 52nd Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse, Date, 2600 block of Desert Street.
2nd - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 3400 block of 15th Street.
3rd - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2900 block of B Street
4th – Evade Peace Officer w/Wanton Disregard for Safety, Center Street and Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street.
5th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1900 block of Orange Street
6th - Vehicle Theft, 1100 block of Heatherfield Avenue
7th - 2 calls for Battery on Person, 2400 block of Panorama Lane and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3400 block of Haven Street.
8th – Death: other, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Assist other Department, 1800 block of Pengilley Ave and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Rosamond Blvd
9th - Missing Person, 1500 block of Franklin Ave and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th - Kidnapping, 6700 block of Gaskell Road and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1500 block of Richfield Avenue.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 3100 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, Rosamond Blvd.
12th – Vehicle Theft, Sierra Hwy
13th – Battery on Person, 2500 block of Diamond Street
15th - Fraudulently Obtaining Money, Property or Labor, 2000 block of Elm Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy
16th – Trespassing, 2000 block of Hillcrest Avenue and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1700 block of 65th Street.
17th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2800 block of Acacia Street and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2900 block of B Street
19th – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of C Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 3400 block of 15th Street
20th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, Vehicle Theft, 30th Street, Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Matthew Avenue and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Poplar Street.
22nd – Sexual Battery, 2500 block of Starbrite Avenue and Assist other Department, 6400 block of Sweetser Road.
23rd – Vandalism: Deface Property, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
25th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 3600 block of Rosamond Blvd
26th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of 15th Street.
