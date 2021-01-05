The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 4 calls for service.
1st – Battery, 12600 block of Sugar Street.
2nd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 24200 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 27200 block of Boron Ave. Frontage Road.
19th – Battery, Del Oro Street.
