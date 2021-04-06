Due to the COVID-19 Corona Virus, we strongly recommend that you avoid paying your taxes in person. The CDC and the California Department of Public Health strongly recommend limiting contact with other people in public places who may be infected. Taxpayers are encouraged to heed the advice of the CDC and avoid large public gatherings like the long lines and long wait times in the Tax Collector’s office. Alternative options are available and convenient.
- Pay online: via the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us:
Electronic Checks (ACH) can be used for on-line payments with zero fees.
Credit cards and debit cards have a 2% card processing fee based on the amount of taxes paid. The 2% processing fee is the same whether you pay on-line or in person.
- Mail your check: KCTTC Payment Center
P.O. Box 541004
Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
- Avoid cash payments: During this time, taxpayers are encouraged to NOT make in person cash payments. Please use a personal check or obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail it to the address above.
If you have any questions, please call our office at (661) 868-3490 or email TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on our website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.