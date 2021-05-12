The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 31 calls for service.
1st – Assist other Department, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
2nd – Towed – Registration, 15300 block of Carol Street.
3rd – Shoot at Unoccupied Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 16100 block of H Street.
4th – Trespass; Refuse to Leave Property, 15700 block of O Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy.
5th – Exhibit Firearm, 2100 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Inyo Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street.
7th - Violation Parole, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15200 block of Nadene Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Myer Road.
9th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2200 block of Inyo Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
10th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 15600 block of K Street.
11th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
12th – Battery on Person, 15600 block of L Street.
15th – Battery on Person, 1300 block of Hwy 58.
18th – Felon/Addict in Possession of Firearm, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Arthur Street, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT,, 15800 block of N Street and Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Benito Avenue.
21st – Vehicle Theft, Arroyo Avenue.
24th – False Report of an Emergency, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
27th – Drive w/out License, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Person, 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
28th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15300 block of Myer Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.