The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1/8 - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 26700 block of John Street, Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Process, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 13100 block of Davenport, N. Edwards.
1/11 - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 26500 block of Nudgent Street, Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 13100 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards.
1/15 - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 13100 block of Davenport, N. Edwards.
1/20 - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26400 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.