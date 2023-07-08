The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 26800 block of Prospect St.
4th – Battery on Person, 27100 block of Jerome Street.
12th – Felon/Addict/Etc. in Possession of Firearm, Gephart Road
14th – Vehicle Theft, 265000 block of Anderson Street
20th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
21st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 24100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road
22nd – Death: other, 13300 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards
24th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 26600 block of Prospect Street
