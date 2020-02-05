Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a significant conviction in a sexual assault case Feb. 5. In a case prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Zigler, a Kern County jury found defendant Clifford Bunn guilty of multiple sexual assault charges relating to assaults on a victim who was nine years old and ten years old at the time of the offenses.
The offenses occurred over a year long period during 2018 and 2019 at a residence in California City. Bunn was married to the victim’s mother at the time the offenses occurred. Bunn’s convictions cover multiple incidents of conduct against the juvenile victim.
Advised of the conviction, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented that “Sexual crimes against children often carry lengthy sentences because the crime has been ongoing for so long before it is detected. Those that prey on children rightly face some of the longest sentences under the law.”
Bunn’s sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2020 where he faces a sentence of up to 145 years-to-life as a result of the felony convictions in this case.
