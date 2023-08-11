Bakersfield – On Friday, the Kern County Administration Office announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has invested a total value of $33 million into our region, solidifying our position as a national energy leader and energy capital of California.
On Friday morning, the DOE awarded Aera Federal, LLC, nearly $2.8 million to execute a feasibility study for a regional direct air capture (DAC) hub at Aera Energy’s Belridge oil field, which would capture carbon emissions from the atmosphere and safely transport and store them in Aera’s Carbon Frontier sequestration site. The hub would integrate capture, lowcarbon energy sources, transportation, and sequestration infrastructure to build an innovative low-carbon supply chain.
The DOE awarded Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., $3 million to explore the feasibility of a potential DAC hub initially focused on Kern County to build upon existing low-carbon technology pilots and other proposed projects planned to occur at Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley assets.
The DOE awarded nearly $12 million to design and plan California’s Direct Air Capture Hub, which includes partners California Resources Corporation (CRC), Kern Community College District, and California State University Bakersfield, among others, to design and plan the initial deployment and future development of CalHub, a regional DAC hub comprising both a planned storage site and pipeline transport of CO2.
“This morning’s announcement is evidence of Kern County’s position as a global energy leader, not only in oil and gas, but also renewables,” said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis. “Kern County will be a key player in helping the State of California responsibly achieve their climate goals, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of leading this effort.”
“Kern County is a place where business is boundless,” said Kern County Chief Economic Development Officer Jim Damian. “Today’s investment will result in plans to bring thousands of jobs to our region, as our oil and gas partners bring investment and innovation, resulting in a massive jolt to our local economy.”
Kern County will begin the next phase of this permit process responsibly and methodically to ensure the safety and quality of life for our communities.
We would like to recognize this achievement as a direct result of the innovation and competence of our Planning and Natural Resources department, as well as Public Works and Fire Department teams in permitting and appropriately siting development projects.
For further inquiries, please contact Ally Soper at (661) 308-6805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.