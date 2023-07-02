The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Guillermo Langarcia was arrested in San Diego County (Escondido Police) on April 29th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
37-year old Dennis R. Arnold was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on May 3rd on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
22-year old Samantha Steadman was arrested on May 3rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
23-year old Joseph Ellis was arrested on May 3rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
43-year old Allen McCullar was arrested on May 5th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
21-year old Vianey Munoz-Escobedo was arrested by Bakersfield Police on May 12th on Suspicion of Restricted View and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Edwin Morales Oliva was arrested by Bakersfield Police on May 15th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
54-year old Jneal Mitchell was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08
24-year old Kayne Winchester was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process
37-year old Ashley Martinez was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation and Insurance Fraud Claims.
37-year old Sara Selbach was arrested on May 17th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment
26-year old Andrew Mccollough was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner
21-year old Dylan Daniel was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Excessive Blood Alcohol and Second Conviction of 23152 Violation within 10 Years.
39-year old Stevie Rankin was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
63-year old Anthony Alvarez was arrested in Riverside County (John Benoit Detention Center) on May 24th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Additional Penalty of up to $300 for Failure to Appear in Court after Notice to do so has been delivered.
37-year old Robby Taylor was arrested on May 29th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
