WILDLAND FIRE INCIDENT FACT SHEET
Hwy 202, Tehachapi 08/05/20 3:30 PM On Call Fire Information Officer: (661) 330-0133
location date time
ACRES: Approximately 36 acres CONTAINMENT: 100%
CAUSE: Accidental INJURIES: None
EQUIPMENT ASSIGNED: KCFD Engines-2, Patrols-9; WT-1, Crew-1; Battalions 1, 4, 5; PIO; Safety
Officer 3; Helicopter 408; CCI Engine 916;
TOTAL PERSONNEL: 50+
INCIDENT NARRATIVE: Tehachapi, CA - At approximately 3:30 pm, Kern County Fire Department
Emergency Dispatchers received calls, for smoke and flames on the hillside near Hwy 202 in
Tehachapi. Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress and keep the fire to 36 acres. Due to
access issues, Hwy 202 was shut down to through traffic. The Hwy was reopened at 5:30 pm.
Southern Cal Edison shut off power briefly in the area as a safety precaution. Power remained out for
about an hour but has been restored. Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to mop up
hot spots. The cause of this fire was determined to be caused by roadside mowing operations. There
were no injuries reported by civilians or firefighters. One outbuilding was burned, no homes were
affected.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind residents that
Hazard Reduction is important to help slow the spread of wildfires. Information on Hazard Reduction
requirements can be found on our website kerncountyfire.org
ASSISTING AGENCIES: CHP, California Correctional Institute, CalTrans, Bureau of Land Management
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.