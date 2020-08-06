WILDLAND FIRE INCIDENT FACT SHEET

Hwy 202, Tehachapi 08/05/20 3:30 PM On Call Fire Information Officer: (661) 330-0133

location date time

ACRES: Approximately 36 acres CONTAINMENT: 100%

CAUSE: Accidental INJURIES: None

EQUIPMENT ASSIGNED: KCFD Engines-2, Patrols-9; WT-1, Crew-1; Battalions 1, 4, 5; PIO; Safety

Officer 3; Helicopter 408; CCI Engine 916;

TOTAL PERSONNEL: 50+

INCIDENT NARRATIVE: Tehachapi, CA - At approximately 3:30 pm, Kern County Fire Department

Emergency Dispatchers received calls, for smoke and flames on the hillside near Hwy 202 in

Tehachapi. Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress and keep the fire to 36 acres. Due to

access issues, Hwy 202 was shut down to through traffic. The Hwy was reopened at 5:30 pm.

Southern Cal Edison shut off power briefly in the area as a safety precaution. Power remained out for

about an hour but has been restored. Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to mop up

hot spots. The cause of this fire was determined to be caused by roadside mowing operations. There

were no injuries reported by civilians or firefighters. One outbuilding was burned, no homes were

affected.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Kern County Fire Department would like to remind residents that

Hazard Reduction is important to help slow the spread of wildfires. Information on Hazard Reduction

requirements can be found on our website kerncountyfire.org

ASSISTING AGENCIES: CHP, California Correctional Institute, CalTrans, Bureau of Land Management

