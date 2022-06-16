Open Recruitment for the Next Hall EMT Academy
Paid Training with New EMTs Starting at $41,000/year
BAKERSFIELD, CA- Hall Ambulance has opened recruitment for Class 42 of the Hall EMT Academy, starting on September 20. The program prepares individuals in under ten weeks to start working in the Hall Ambulance 9-1-1 system as an emergency medical technician (EMT).
An EMT works on the front line of emergency medical services as a first responder, assisting with patient care and providing safe transport to the hospital.
Training takes place Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility. Weekly lectures are supplemented with hands-on skills, assessment training, quizzes, and exams that allow you to test your knowledge.
There is no cost for the recruits; plus, they receive a training wage while completing the program. Upon successful completion, Hall EMT Academy graduates start their new career earning $41,000/year. In addition, employees receive a benefits plan including medical, dental, vision, life, flex spending, long-term disability, and 401(k), preparing them for retirement.
Established in 2001, The Hall EMT Academy has helped hundreds of individuals start their careers in emergency medical services. Today, several alumni have advanced, becoming paramedics, field supervisors, and even management team members.
The Company provides a tremendous career path for those EMTs wanting to progress their career by applying for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy. New paramedics increase their wages to $61,000/year, plus benefits.
The minimum qualifications to apply for the Hall EMT Academy include: a high school diploma or GED completed, a valid driver's license, at least 20 years of age by the time training starts, and a driving record insurable by Hall Ambulance Service's insurance provider.
You must be available and willing to work all assigned shifts – nights and weekends included and be able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.
For more information on the Hall EMT Academy, go to www.hallambcareers.com/emtacademy<http://www.hallambcareers.com/emtacademy>. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.
