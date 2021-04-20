Dr. Sonya Christian

Chancellor in its history, Monday, April 19th at a Public Announcement held at 1:30PM at the Kern Community

District Office/Weill Institute on Chester Avenue.

The Kern Community College District (KCCD) is one of the geographically largest community college districts

in the nation, serving an area of approximately 25,000 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and

San Bernardino Counties.

The district is governed by a locally elected Board of Trustees, made up of 7 members. The district’s service

area is broken into 7 segments, and one board member is elected from each area. The current members are

President Romeo Agbalog, Vice President Kyle Carter, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, Jack Connell, John Corkins,

Yovani Jimenez, and Kay Meek.

The Kern Community College District has been led by five (5) chancellors: Edward Simonsen, James Young,

Walter Packard, Sandra Serrano, and Tom Burke.

The selection process has been ongoing since current Chancellor Thomas Burke announced his decision to

retire at the end of the current school year after more than 24 years of working as a community college

administrator.

Dr. Christian is not a stranger to the communities served by the Kern Community College District. She started

as a mathematics faculty member in 1991 and served as a faculty member, department chair and dean until

December 2002, when she headed to Oregon.

Dr. Christian came back to the KCCD as the 10th president of Bakersfield College in January 2013. Under her

leadership, student preparation, accomplishment, and achievement have improved through innovative

partnerships and programs involving community and local school leaders and BC administrators, faculty, and

staff. During her time in office, she has led BC in its efforts to improve student achievement through Guided

Pathways, and other innovative and forward-thinking strategies.

Dr. Christian is an advocate for the role of the community college beyond BC’s campus, sharing her knowledge

and ideas through articles and speaking opportunities. She is currently the chair of the accreditation

commission. She is a strong and respected leader and collaborator who promotes the values of student

access, success, equity, completion, quality, and sustainability within institutions of higher education.

Dr. Christian, in her acceptance comments, thanked the seven Kern Community College District Trustees for

their vote of confidence in her, referring to KCCD as her home, having spent 20 of her 30-years-long

professional journey serving the communities within the KCCD service area. “In 2012, I returned home to be

the tenth president of Bakersfield College,” she said. Christian described KCCD colleges as a beacon of hope

and an engine that drives economic and social mobility in the region. She concluded with “Faculty and staff, I

look forward to our work together supporting the communities we serve across the entire District, and locking

arms with you to lift all of our students. The future is bright at the Kern Community College District.”

Romeo Agbalog, President of the Board of Trustees said, “The Kern Community College District Board is

happy to have such a qualified candidate that understands the communities that it serves, will advance our

mission of student success and equity and harness new opportunities as we transition out of the year of the

pandemic. We have full confidence that Dr. Christian is exactly the person to lead us in such a time as this.

Kay Meek, Board of Trustees member and Chair of the selection committee was proud that she was able to

work with a very dynamic and extremely engaged 20-member committee that represented Porterville College,

Cerro Coso Community College, Bakersfield College, and the district office, as well as three (3) community

members representing the service areas for each of the colleges. I would like to officially and formally

recognize and thank every member for their work. Your dedication during this search will make sure our district

stays strong.

The event was attended by President Claudia Habib from Porterville College and President Sean Hancock

from Cerro Coso Community College, many community leaders and members of the KCCD faculty and staff. It

was an exciting day for the Kern Community College District which has been led by only five (5) other

Chancellors in its history.

The video of the event will be on the Facebook page of all three colleges-Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso

Community College, and Porterville College.

