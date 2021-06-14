Friends,

The American flag is not just a banner – it is a beacon of hope and democracy for people around the world.

Our flag is a symbol of optimism, that even in the darkest of hours, brighter days are never far.

And our flag serves as a daily reminder of the valiant sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform to protect our freedoms.

As Americans, we are blessed to live in the greatest nation on Earth – a land of opportunity – and I am proud to stand with our flag every day and all that our flag represents.

This Flag Day, I would like to remind all residents of California's 23rd Congressional District that I can have an American flag flown over the United States Capitol on your behalf. To order a flag, please visit my website or contact my office at (661) 327-3611.


May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America,
 

