EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of June 20 – June 24, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews are continuing to work toward a full reopening of the highway.
o Both northbound lanes are open.
o Work has resumed on the inside southbound lane.
o All ramps through the project area are open.
The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
· State Route 178 Utility Work – On State Route 178, utility crews will be drilling and plowing on the side of the highway Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm at two locations:
o Between Easy Street and the end of the Canebrake Creek Bridge.
o Between the junction of State Route 14 and Redrock/Inyokern Road in Inyokern
Drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Randsburg Guardrail Repair – On U.S. Highway 395 between 0.5 miles north of Redrock Randsburg Road to 0.5 miles south, crews will repair guardrail on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes.
Inyo County
· Westgard Shoulder Protection – On State Route 168 E between White Mountain Road and 4.8 miles east over Westgard Pass, crews will be installing shoulder enhancements Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Aspendell Utility Work – On State Route 168 W between 0.75 miles west of Cardinal Road and Cataract Road, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Mono County
· Walker Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Hackney Lane and Eastside Lane, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Mono Mills Chip Seal Project – On State Route 120E/Mono Mills Road between one mile east of Test Station Road to 0.2 miles east of Pilot Springs Road, crews will be applying a chip seal to preserve the roadway surface. The project is ongoing, but there is no anticipated work for the upcoming week.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Kern County
· Inyokern Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 395 from 0.5 miles north of the junction with State Route 178 E to 0.5 miles south, crews will be doing utility work on Monday from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Inyo Digouts – On U.S. Highway 395 between McIver Street and South Street in Bishop, there will be an overnight paving operation from Monday at 8:00 pm to Tuesday at 6:00 am.
· Bishop Concrete Work – On U.S. Highway 395 between Mandich Lane and Schober Lane, crews will pour concrete on Tuesday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to help trucks deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mono County
· North Sherwin Shoulders – On U.S. Highway 395 from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north of Lower Rock Creek Road, crews are widening the shoulders, upgrading drainage, installing skip rumble strips and adding guardrail. Traffic is confined to the inner-most lanes by K-Rail and delineators until further notice. There is a bicycle detour on Lower Rock Creek Road. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the work zone. For more information about this project, watch this Caltrans District 9 NewsDash on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lGzLQy56KEg.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation, Inyo Digouts and Westgard Shoulder Protection projects are funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
