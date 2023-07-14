On July 12, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force and the DEA-Bakersfield Office concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation with the seizure of 150,000 (M-30) fentanyl pills and the arrest of an adult male.
According to a KCSO news release issued Friday, detectives identified Pantalion Lopez-Zavala, 30, of Durango, Mexico, to be allegedly involved with several other subjects from Mexico in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl from Southern California.
Lopez-Zavala was arrested in the 5500 block of Laval Road, in Arvin after an undercover operation led to the seizure of the large amount of counterfeit (M-30) Fentanyl pills concealed in his vehicle.
Lopez-Zavala was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Central Receiving Facility jail on charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales.
This investigation was a result of the collaborative effort between the DEA Bakersfield Office, CHP- Central Division and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, KC-HIDTA Task Force.
