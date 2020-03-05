|Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Kern County Department of Public Health Director Matt Constantine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Deputy Director Dr. Stephen Redd updated local health care providers, hospital leaders, educators, and state and local elected officials on the status of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to promote information-sharing so that the public has more current information locally. Following the meeting, McCarthy released the following statement:
“This is a constantly-changing situation, particularly as we continue to learn more about this new coronavirus. Reliable, accurate information is key, and the best way to combat the spread of this virus is with transparency, information-sharing, and by following best practices. In order to stay up-to-date, I encourage Americans to adhere to the latest CDC guidance as well as pay attention to local health department advisories. I thank the CDC and Kern Public Health for their ongoing efforts to disseminate timely information to our health care providers and to the public, and look forward to continuing to work together as a community to address the challenges of this outbreak.”
