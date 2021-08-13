"In Pursuit with John Walsh," a show on Investigation Discovery, will air a segment about two California City boys that vanished Dec. 21, 2020 and are still missing on its season 3 premiere.
The boys, four-year-old Orrin West and three-year-old Orson West, were last seen playing in their backyard in California City when their adoptive parents reported they were missing.
The segment will air Wednesday. Viewers with information about the missing children can call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit information at InPursuitTips.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.