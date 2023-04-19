The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old Charlie Aguirre was arrested on March 8th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm and Vandalism: Paint.
33-year old Jonathan M. Rodriguez was arrested on March 8th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm and Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun.
24-year old Darell Black was arrested in Los Angeles County (Century Sheriff) on March 8th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
47-year old Roy G. Kuykendall Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 14th on Suspicion of Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
22-year old Hannah Roberts was arrested on March 18th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
26-year old Larisa Rebollar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 20th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
20-year old Sergio Valencia was arrested on March 24th on Suspicion of Lewd Acts upon a Child, Rape by Foreign Object: Victim under 18, Annoy or Molest Child, Arrange Meeting w/Child for Lewd Purposes, Distribution or Exhibition of Lewd Material to Minor (with Priors), Contact w/Minor with Intent to Commit Sex Crime and Oral Copulation w/ Person under 18.
19-year old Amir Culver was arrested on March 26th on Suspicion of Cruelty to an Animal.
34-year old Josue Mauricio Muxreyes was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 27th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
52-year old Esteban Rodriguez was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on March 27th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
39-year old Marcos Sandoval, 23-year old Juan Gonzalez and 28-year old Edgar Bernal were arrested on March 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
24-year old Antonia De La Rosa was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
25-year old Xayvon Dillon was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 25th on Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
27-year old Curtis Thomas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on March 28th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.