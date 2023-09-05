CALIF. CITY – A proposed special tax continues to be the major subject at Calif. City Council meetings; this latest debate was brought up during the Aug. 8th City Council meeting. The council doesn’t want a temporary committee as proposed by Acting Manager Inge Elmes according to mayor pro tem Ron Smith. Smith stated during this portion of the meeting that he agrees with having a Citizens Advisory Committee (Ordinance #14-725 under Article 9 of the Code of Ordinances) that’s already in place, however, not all the council members agree, council members Karen Macedonio and Jim Creighton are two of the 11 people that tried this avenue before and it failed; however, council member Michael Kulikoff, Mayor Kelly Kulikoff and Mayor Pro Tem Smith are agreeable to support it.
Several members of the public came forward to express their opinions on the special tax; former mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin referred to the special tax as a “scare tactic” during the July 25th meeting.
Elmes – This item concerns the special tax and staff is recommending to the council members to characterize a temporary Special Tax Ad Hoc Advisory Committee be formed and ask the city attorney to address the special tax needs; this committee would serve for less than a year and members would be elected from interested individuals. Staff recommends open discussion between council and to approve the formation of the Special Tax Ad Hoc Advisory Committee.
Council member Karen Macedonio – What would be the cost of this committee you’re asking for and what staff time is needed to contribute? You're asking for the city attorney's input so what would be the cost per hour for this committee and where do we get the staff time?
Elmes - I'm thinking that I could possibly get 4 staff members and then the city attorney would only need to be present. That's necessary. This could start off as just once a month and then, you can add more time, there’s a lot of different ways of doing this.
Macedonio - OK, so where is the cost and staff; that has to be considered. But why are there no accounting members? No, financial member? I want to know what the cost to the city per hour would be to have this committee. Can you estimate it off the top of your head?
Elmes - You know, I would have to calculate whether you want to do that once a month, and what it would be hour per hour.
Macedonio - So, if the attorney is going to charge us 300 an hour and the staff is making 50 an hour plus whatever the loading is 25%, so I'd say that goes to 75 an hour. So, it's 375. We've got five staff members or whatever it is. It comes up with a rough hourly rate of what this committee would cost the city, and that's a cost that's hard. That is a cost to staff that we don't have because I've already heard tonight, we don't have the staff to do it. We can't. We can't give you that answer. How do we take on more when we can't do what we're doing?
Elmes and Macedonio continued back and for a few more minutes then mayor pro tem Smith commented.
Ron Smith - We have spent hours getting opportunities for the public to speak about this. But this past week I was told that we’re all going around in circles. Mr. Powers said in one of his recommendations that we live off of the revenues that we have. Mr. Dewey said that 1% of our property taxes goes to the city for general fund. Jeanie O’Laughlin stated at the last meeting that police and fire are not going away. Of course, life matters and our firefighters and our police officers don't get paid for what they do. They get paid for what they're willing to do. So, to me, that counts as a scare tactic. I think as we've stated, let's quit calling it a public safety tax. We will still have public safety. I think that the best way to deal with our citizens is to call it a special tax.
It's not fair for our public safety staff and it's not fair for our citizens; the whole public safety. They need a roof over their heads, they need to be secured and the citizens need to be secured and I would like for us to do something that we're at least looking at a plan at least knocking out some plans but what is the point? Are we going to live with the revenues that we have? Is public safety going to be protected? There's another special tax for streets, for parks, maybe some other things, but yeah, it's something different. This started in 2012; prior to 2012, everything was supplements. Most things were supplemented, and it was not working. We watched so many good firefighters and police officers leave. Something has to change. I would think that if Council member Macedonio would be concerned about staff, then maybe we should be opening up for more divergent views from the public. Whether it's a former council member, the former mayor or tax advocate; to have them sit at the table together and be able to come up with a compromise, to be able to have something that would be tolerable for the citizens and people would have divergent views and can come somewhere in the middle, somewhere close to the middle, then I think our citizens would appreciate that.
My estimation, if the special tax is going to go forward, historically, I think only one time has passed the very first time, we limit our revenues. Our streets are a mess as it's been stated that we don't have a good parks program. So, we're going to need to start working on something and I think that's where our chiefs have been frustrated and why we had the presentation from the Lew Group is because we're just talking about it; something has to be considered, something's got to be at the end of the table at least to say no but at least to have something. The council sets the policies and we've been told repeatedly that we need to be better policymakers and we should be the ones presenting this policy and the citizens' input we get all kinds on a regular basis.
Mayor Kulikoff - I noticed that there are a lot of issues with the public not feeling that the city is properly using city funds. This is a strategic plan. We're not proposing to do anything. So, I was realizing the problem started getting bigger than I would be where I thought we could just potentially go around pulling the public ourselves and find a solution like break it apart like start tackling each of these things. But once I realized that the issue is a lot of the public aren't really understanding what we're really trying to do, we do need an outside firm even though I don't, I really don't like that. The idea their bringing forward is a really good idea. After thinking about this, I highly doubt we're going to move forward with the special tax without help, because a lot of the public don't really know where we're at. We're talking about the general fund; we're talking about the special tax. But the public, a lot of them are in the dark. We have new people moving in and out all the time. I doubt we're going to be successful at work, so I think I'm going to have to agree with Councilmember Macedonio that we need to engage with this group, and I like the idea of pulling out the funds. I don't really like doing that but if it's available funding and that would make sense yeah, that’s an issue for the finance department.
Elmes - So now if the council agreed that could be a three vote that we could use the money to hire out of that 1.56.
City Attorney Victor Ponto - There was no formal request for approval of engagement of the Lew group. That was simply a presentation. So, what can happen should the Council desire to do so is they can request that the city manager at the next meeting prepare to have an agreement presented for the council to review publicly for potential approval to engage. The engagement of professional services does not mandate that it needs to be done at a regular meeting, so it can be done in a special meeting and Sarah indigenously. I sent the city manager a set of professional services decrement which I would use that I prepared personally to. Uses the engagement contract and we would have good authority underneath that. Further concerns that you have, obviously it could be negotiated between the parties and presented to the council, but intermittently it doesn't need to be done at a regular meeting. The only types of agreements that need to be done in a regular meeting are the city manager contracts.
Discussion continued back and forth between council members then the mayor called for public comments.
DJ Twohig - The Council, I'd like to direct your attention to page 97 of your agenda. You'll read what we're seeing. That there was no consensus in the community with the highest priorities are this is dated while the successful vote to extend the parcel tax either quote which primarily on police and fire. To recognize voters were also responding to the stark reality to laminating other services. We should close the parcel tax field. The city has not been transparent in financial matters and that tax could have been avoided. The city needs to do a better job of using its financial resources with greater emphasis on economic development. You can start economic development that will grow your textbooks, that will provide for officers. You can start your strategic ones, right? You're already moving forward. What the hell do you want? All you do is talk about more, extracting more from backstage. Mr. Smith was talking about the thousands of people who are losing their property because you have a ******* policy. Why aren't you talking about your fiscal sustainability? You should weigh all five options, and you must have a good analysis of the pros and cons.
MDN - Good evening Mr. Mayor, council staff and members of the public. I have four questions. My first question is for Chief Hightower, what would happen to your department if the public safety/special tax did not pass? Question #2 Chief Kosick; What would happen to your department if the special tax/public safety tax fell through? Question #3 to the Mayor and City Council; What happened to the Citizens Advisory Committee that is in existence as I know it; and question #4, This is for Miss Elmes. Instead of appointing a special tax advisory committee why can't you use the Citizens Advisory Committee that's already in existence; thank you.
Ron Smith - We're the power and I assure you that our citizens are going to have police and fire. They may not have everything that they want, but they will have police and fire. If and when it comes to any decision making, rest assured that every council member up here is going to be sure that our citizens are protected, I do think that's a good idea on the Citizens Advisory Committee, we already have it. The council does not want to do an Ad Hoc Committee, I think it's a good idea and thank you for the idea about the Citizens Advisory Committee.
