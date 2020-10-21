BAKERSFIELD – A jury convicted a Lancaster man of Attempted Murder on Oct. 15th; 41-year old Roque Larios Jr. was also found Guilty of Assault w/Firearm on Person and pled No Contest on Oct. 13th to the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Posses Firearm. He is scheduled to be sentence on Nov. 17th.
As we originally reported in Feb., Lancaster (Rosamond) resident Roque Larios Jr. was wanted in connection with an attempted murder which occurred on Jan. 15th in Calif. City; a press release issued on Jan. 23rd stated that Larios Jr. was arrested in Rosamond after California City Police, the Kern County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol officers (with the assistance of the public) located Larios Jr. at a residence in Rosamond.
Larios Jr. appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Jan. 27th where he was formally charged with Attempted Murder, 2 counts of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021 (A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possessing.; Larios Jr. was on Post Release Supervision at the time of his arrest and pled Guilty to Violation of Post Release Supervision on Jan. 28th where he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $300 Larios Jr. appeared for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on Feb. 4th and 6th where he was Held to Answer and the case was moved to Bakersfield where another Felony Arraignment was held.
After several Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary and Readiness Hearings, the case finally went to a jury on July 6th of this year (delayed due to COVID-19) and after 3 ½ of testimony and discovery, the jury trial ended with a Guilty verdict.
Larios Jr. faces several years in prison when he’s sentenced in November and remains in custody in lieu of No Bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.