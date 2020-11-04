State Announces Kern Continues in Red Tier (Tier 2) on State’s COVID-19 Framework
(Bakersfield, CA) – Today the State announced that for the fourth consecutive week, Kern County continues in the Red Tier (Tier 2) on the State’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Below is a summary of Kern County’s current metrics, as announced by the State today, and a comparison of what Kern’s metrics were last week:
As of November 2, 2020
As of October 27, 2020
Countywide Adjusted Case Rate
6.4/100,000
6.3/100,000
Countywide Testing Positivity
4.2%
4.2%
Health Equity Quartile Testing Positivity
5.4%
6.3%
Kern County’s testing positivity rate actually meets the Orange Tier, or Tier 3 metrics; however, our countywide adjusted case rate and health equity quartile testing positivity rate still fall within the Red Tier metrics. If these two metrics were to improve and actually meet the Orange Tier metrics, the County would be eligible to move forward in the framework to the less restrictive Orange Tier after two consecutive weeks of meeting these metrics. If these metrics worsen, the County could revert into the more restrictive Purple Tier as soon as two weeks from now.
Kern County’s testing rate has increased from l81/100,000 residents to 192.5/100,000 this week. The State average testing median is 204.1/100,000 residents. This increase is encouraging, however we need to continue to increase our testing to not only avoid that artificial case rate adjustment, but also because testing is a very important resource to slow the transmission of this disease in our community by identifying infected individuals who can be isolated. Our community has numerous free COVID-19 testing opportunities and people are encouraged to learn more by visiting our website at kernpublichealth.com.
With flu season upon us, it is more vital than ever for residents to get their annual flu vaccine. This will not only reduce the burden of flu in our community, but will help preserve the health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19. Kern County Public Health is offering free flu shots, visit kernpublichealth.com/influenza/.
To learn more about the State framework, visit www.covid19.ca.gov or www.kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.