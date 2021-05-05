MOJAVE — A rare sight filled the skies ofver Mojave and California City Friday morning, April 29 as the airplane with the world’s longest wingspan took to the air in its second-ever flight.
The plane, named Roc was built by Mojave Air and Space Port-based Stratolaunch. The second flight comes just two years after its initial maiden voyage and a change in the company’s onwership.
The massive plane was built with six engines and 28 wheels and has a wingspan measuring 385 feet long.
The plan was developed by Paul G. Allen, Microsoft’s co-founder. Allen died just before Roc could make its first flight in April 2019, but had envisioned the plane to be used as a carrier for space launches in a way similar to how Virgin Galactic’s White Knight Two’s carrier plane accomplishes with its SpaceShip Two class of aircraft.
According the Associated Press, Stratolaunch’s new owners, Cerberus Capital Management, plan to use the plane as a carrier for for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.
