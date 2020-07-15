Rite Aid announced the opening of several COVID-19 testing locations at its stores in California. Those sites include the one in Rosamond, at 2938 WEST ROSAMOND BLVD and one in Palmdale at 37950 47TH ST East.
The testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat-Sun).
All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online today at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot for testing.
