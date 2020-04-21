April 21, 2020
KERN COUNTY – Kern County Public Health Services Department has received confirmation of the fourth COVID-19 related death in a Kern County resident.
“We are saddened to report the death of our fourth Kern County resident due to COVID-19,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “We strongly encourage our residents to remain vigilant by staying home unless seeking essential services and practicing social distancing.”
Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:
• Stay at home except for essential needs.
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash hands with soap and water often.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.
• Wear face covering while in public if you are unable to maintain social distancing.
