McCarthy, Senator Scott Hold Zoom Conference with Local Black Leaders

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy invited United States Senator Tim Scott to a virtual event with local Black leaders, including members of “Kern Community First,” to discuss police reform, opportunity zones, and other important topics.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“As your representative, I feel that it’s paramount that all voices in our community are represented, and I am thankful to my good friend Senator Tim Scott for joining us today to discuss very pressing topics. The meeting was a follow up to a roundtable I held this summer to listen directly to members of our community about the experiences and issues that Black Americans face. These conversations, though at times difficult, are necessary.
“Police reform was a topic on everyone’s mind, and Senator Scott and I discussed the Justice Act, legislation he introduced in the Senate and I co-sponsored in the House. This bill was designed to improve community-law enforcement relationships by helping officers perform their duty, enhancing transparency, and reinforcing accountability. Not to mention, Democrats fundamentally agree with 80 percent of the content in the bill.
“We also had the opportunity to discuss opportunity zones, an initiative started by Senator Scott, which created tax incentives to help spur investment in low-income communities. Kern and Tulare Counties have several opportunity zones each, which I believe will help to bring new investment and industry to these designated areas.
“It has been a privilege to work alongside Senator Scott since we were both House Members, and I am thankful that he was able to join one of the many productive conversations that our community members have had in recent months.”
