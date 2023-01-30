Due to inclement weather and dangerous road conditions in surrounding areas, all Mojave Unified School District schools will be closed today, Monday,January 30th.
Mojave Unified School District schools will be closed today, Monday,January 30th.
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- The Story behind the Tuskegee Airmen
- Calif. City Council Special Meeting Highlights from Jan. 26th
- Mojave Unified School District schools will be closed today, Monday,January 30th.
- Plane Crazy Saturday featured Guest Speaker; Dr. Devin Daugherty
- Mojave Unified School District Meeting Highlights from Jan. 11th
- California City Parks and Rec Commission meeting
- Rosamond School Water System announced Water Arsenic Levels in Oct. 2022 Rosamond High Early College Campus Affected
- Mojave Air and Space Port Meeting Highlights from Jan. 3rd
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New urgent care clinic opens in California City
- Calif. City has New Police Chief
- Trona Mom arrested after Child Dies in Housefire
- Calif. City Woman in Critical Condition after Hit and Run
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Dec
- January court dates set for Missing Orin, Orson West
- Rosamond Diamond Street Project has Begun
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Dec.
- Mojave Air and Space Port Meeting Highlights from Jan. 3rd
- Rosamond area Arrests for Dec.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.