Tourists from all across the United States and around the world have at one time or another come to the small community of Boron; many of them visit the Twenty Mule Team Museum and discover the history of the community as well as the history of the U S Borax mine and the surrounding area. The Twenty Mule Team Museum takes tourists back in time to give them a glimpse of what it was like to live back in the early days of the community and work at the mine. Well, I decided to dig a little further into the history of the Twenty Mule Team Museum and how it became what it is today; looking through archives and viewing the displays showcased, I discovered many things on how the museum came into existence. The following is the story of how the Twenty Mule Team Museum went from a dream to reality according to photo archives, the East Kern Key and the Enterprise.
Back in the late 1960s and through the mid 1970s the community of Boron pondered with the idea of a museum in their community showcasing the history of the community as well as the history of the U S Borax mine which is located 3 miles west of Boron. The subject of the museum was brought up off and on through the years by the Boron Chamber of Commerce and different members of the community; then in late 1976 and early 1977, the dream of having a museum gained momentum when the Boron Chamber of Commerce authorized the formation of a museum committee who began negotiations with Bud and Helen Barnes to purchase the strip of land from where the museum building is now west of the Santa Fe Railroad spur tracks. Wally Mullen who was owner and operator at the Stop and Shop Market at the time in Boron said that the community was torn open by a 133-day long strike by the ILWU Local 30 in 1974 had just about healed itself and businesses; he also said that it appears to be on the upswing. Throughout the course of several months the Barnes made a purchase price negotiation to the Boron Chamber of Commerce and came up with the amount of $8000. The Boron Chamber of Commerce agreed on the price to purchase the land and immediately went to work on several fundraisers throughout the community in order to purchase the property for the future museum. Boron residents, friends of residents and Boron business people including US Borax and different community organizations joined forces and got to work fundraising and giving small and large donations to the Boron Chamber of Commerce; in the meantime, the Boron Chamber of Commerce was looking to purchase an old house which was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sigman of Aerial Acres. The house which was owned by the Sigman's was built in 1930s and was located at the old Baker mine before the Sigmans purchased the home (which was still on the moving blocks) when the Baker mine was dismantled and cleared out. The current Borax plant was open for operations in 1957; 10 local businessmen donated $100 each to purchase the Sigman home for the Boron Chamber of Commerce for $1000; after purchasing the future museum, the building arrived in Boron on May 24, 1978; the next day an official groundbreaking and dedication ceremony took place.
According to a newspaper article from the Enterprise dated March 17, 1977, Twenty Mule Team Museum committee president Betty Dyson announced that they now have the deed to the property on Twenty Mule Team Road; it was also during this time that Boron Garden Club president Janet Eyre sketched a design as to what the Twenty Mule Team Museum should look like when completed and presented her sketch to the Boron Chamber of Commerce for approval. According to an Enterprise newspaper article dated March 31, 1977; on March 22nd 1977 six members of the Twenty Mule Team Museum committee met with US Borax Employee Relations Manager Ed Ward and presented him with a packet of information which indicated how much had been accomplished toward obtaining the museum for the community of Boron. The committee also requested assistance from US Borax in acquiring the building to house the museum items. Mr. Ward informed the committee members that he would assure Tom Cromwell who was Vice President and General Manager of US Borax at the time that the museum project was a broad-based community effort; he also said that Cromwell would need to take the museum packet to the Los Angeles office to see if some funding from US Borax would be available. Ward then asked the committee if any cost estimates on the building were available; Betty Dyson said that Richard Bailey who was the director of the Kern County Museum at the time would be able to supply cost estimates and volunteered to get this information. In mid-December 1977, Mr. Cromwell presented a check for $10,000 to Dan Galbreath who was the vice president of the Boron Chamber of Commerce at the time during the regular meeting of the Boron Chamber of Commerce. When asked by Mr. Galbreath if US Borax would like to have reports on the museum progress Mr. Cromwell responded by saying, “We donated the money with no strings attached, we hope it is used effectively and efficiently”.
One month after the arrival of the building which was purchased in Aerial Acres, a kickoff party and potluck were held on June 24,1978 at the future site of the Boron Museum. In preparation for the first work party members of the Boron Hospital Auxiliary, the Outbackers and the Boron Garden Club along with CGC Incorporated made plans for a potluck lunch to be served free to workers on that day; many of the community merchants offered assistance in the first work party by helping to provide the main course as well as serving food and soft drinks. Volunteers from Boron, North Edwards and the surrounding area came to help dig the foundation for the building that Boron has waited so long for; a second work party was held the following Tuesday and another work party was scheduled for July 1, 1978. According to Earl Allmond, “We will have work parties every Saturday and every Tuesday until all the work is finished”. As work continued at the museum site, fundraisers continued to be held throughout the community and on December 19, 1979 according to an East Kern Key story; $1365 was raised during a museum benefit.
Boron community members continued to volunteer their time throughout the course of several years laying the groundwork in order to complete the Twenty Mule Team Museum. As work continued on the grounds and the museum building, historical displays poured in from all over; one of the displays that was donated was the railroad depot which was donated by the Santa Fe Railroad Company; the old depot building stood on the south side of the railroad tracks and was given to the museum, the Blount Corporation donated labor and equipment move the building onto the museum grounds; in addition, US Borax volunteered to sandblast the building and donate paint to furbish the depot. According to the Santa Fe Railroad Company, the depot has been a landmark in the Boron area since 1905; the depot was first used at Kramer Junction (at the Johannesburg-Randsburg spur) then moved to Boron in 1941 when Boron was called Amargo; other displays include old mining equipment and materials from US Borax, solar panels from KJC Solar, memorabilia from the late Pancho Barnes, early equipment used by businesses and settlers in Boron as well as items donated from Santa Fe Railroad. A Borax Soap sign was also donated to the museum all the way from London, England and is said to be the oldest exhibit in the museum dating back to 1886.
Finally, after years of hard work, dedication, and several fundraisers; the Twenty Mule Team Museum held its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting officially opening the museum on August 4, 1984; nearly everyone from Boron and the surrounding communities came out for the groundbreaking event. Donations for displays continue to pour into the museum after all these years; signifying an ever-growing demand for attraction and tourism in a little community of Boron and dedication to preserve its history.
Today, the Twenty Mule Team Museum stands as remembrance of those who worked hard and fought for something that they truly believed in; most of the volunteers who were involved with the project are no longer with us but the museum is a constant reminder of their hard work and dedication; they proved that by standing together, a community can turn a dream into a reality. This story is dedicated to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.